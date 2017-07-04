Scenes from Fourth of July Bowl on Peak 10 | SummitDaily.com

Scenes from Fourth of July Bowl on Peak 10
July 4, 2017
Tuesday morning, snow-addicted skiers and snowboarders who needed to get their mid-summer fix by beginning their Independence Day holiday celebration riding down the Fourth of July Bowl on Peak 10 near Breckenridge. The north-east facing bowl is known to hold snow longer than most areas in Colorado due to the aspect and the high altitude of Peak 10’s 13,633 feet. Approximately 200 hikers and riders were on and around Peak 10 at a time before returning to summer festivities in Summit County.
