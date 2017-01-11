Breckenridge building collapses due to heavy snowfall, no injuries reported | SummitDaily.com

A building at a conference center located on the 500 block of S. Park Avenue in Breckenridge collapsed on Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall. Kim Dykstra, a spokeswoman for the town of Breckenridge, confirmed that no people were inside the building at the time of the collapse, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The collapse occurred at the Ten Mile Room, which is part of the Village at Breckenridge, a complex of buildings serving as a resort and conference center. According to the venue booking website cvent.com, the building, which is located just southwest of the F lot, can fit as many as 515 people and covers 5,424 square feet.

Dykstra said that people inside neighboring buildings were being evacuated to the nearby River Walk Center as a precautionary measure while crews ensured the structural integrity of other heavily snow-laden structures.

She said that early reports of a possible fire were inaccurate, although there was a gas leak that was quickly resolved.

Heavy snowfall continued as multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Red White & Blue Fire Protection District, Breckenridge Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse comes on the heels of a week of back-to-back winter storms in the High Country and heavy snow accumulations across the country.