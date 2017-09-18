Breckenridge police standoff ends peacefully, suspect arrested for menacing
September 18, 2017
A police standoff in Breckenridge on Monday morning, September 18, that shut down several blocks and put a school on lock down ended peacefully with the arrest of 27-year-old Kyle Kenczewicz, police confirmed in a news release.
The Breckenridge Police Department initially responded to a call at 206 S. Ridge Street that possibly involved a weapon, the release said. Ridge Street was closed off from Washington to Lincoln avenues while police responded, and Breckenridge Elementary was placed on lock out for an hour-and-a-half because of its proximity to the call.
Classes continued as usual but the building was secured and no one was allowed to enter, a Summit School District spokeswoman confirmed.
Kenczewicz was arrested and charged with menacing, a class-five felony; harassment, a class-three misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. He is due in Summit County Court for advisement on Tuesday, September 19.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Priority
Trending Sitewide
- Homeless men in Aspen found grilling lobster tail, lamb, salmon
- High Country Crime: Man high on LSD assaulted Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, authorities say
- Dave Repsher, nurse wounded in Flight for Life helicopter crash, begins new life with help of kidney donation
- With 11 fatalities on Colorado’s 14ers this season, “it’s time to do something”
- Best fall hikes for aspen leaves in Summit County (before they’re gone!)