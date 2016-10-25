Cows on the loose after I-70 truck rollover | SummitDaily.com

A semi truck rolled over on I-70 Eastbound at about 9:15 a.m. this morning. A spokesman for Colorado State Patrol said the truck was carrying cows and that several died in the crash, although the driver of the vehicle was reportedly unharmed and there were no other injuries.

At least half a dozen cows were loose on the side of the road and first responders were working to corral them off the roadway. One eastbound lane was open as of 10:40 a.m. and the off-ramp into Georgetown near mile marker 228 was closed. The cause of the crash was unknown, although a CSP spokesman said the road was not wet in that area.