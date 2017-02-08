I-70 traffic report: Traffic hold at Eisenhower Tunnel | SummitDaily.com

I-70 traffic report: Traffic hold at Eisenhower Tunnel
February 8, 2017
Traffic Hold- both directions I-70 at Herman’s Gulch, MM 218, due to avalanche reduction work.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Headline
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County residents barely survive backcountry detour near Monarch Ski Area
- Summit County police blotter: Balsamic bandit busted in Breckenridge
- Summit County high school student struck while walking across Highway 9 in Frisco
- Summit County road update: I-70 WB open at Copper Mountain following crash
- Canada’s RED Mountain Resort shakes up traditional ski area business models