I-70 closed after overturned semi spills pipes onto roadway, no injuries reported (CDOT) | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that a semi truck traveling on westbound Interstate 70 missed a runaway truck ramp and then overturned near mile marker 209, spilling a load of large pipe into the eastbound lanes. Several vehicles were struck by the pipes, but as of 10:30 p.m. CDOT had not reported any injuries.

The incident caused westbound I-70 to be closed at mile marker 228 in Georgetown and eastbound at the Silverthorne exit, mile marker 205. CDOT said the closure was expected to be lengthy while workers cleared the debris and installed a temporary safety barrier on the westbound side, where 500 feet of guardrail had been taken out by the crash.

Crews were also working to clear the eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck had been pushed over the embankment by one of the pipes.

CDOT also reported that US Highway 40 was closed in both direction at Berthoud Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash five miles west of Empire.