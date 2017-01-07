I70EB Traffic increasing toward Denver | SummitDaily.com

I70EB Traffic increasing toward Denver
January 7, 2017
Heavy traffic going eastbound on Interstate-70 following an accident near mile marker 235. All lanes are open, expect delays of 90 minutes from Silverthorne to Denver/C-470.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Priority
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Leadville backcountry skier dies while being treated for hypothermia
- Arapahoe Basin skier hanging unconscious from chairlift rescued Wednesday morning
- Forest Service mourns loss of ranger who died Thursday in Leadville backcountry
- Arapahoe Basin skier hanging unconscious from chairlift rescued Wednesday morning
- Ski Granby Ranch reacts to tragic death of Texas mother in ski-lift accident