PHOTO: Flames grow to 80 feet as overnight winds whip up controlled burn | SummitDaily.com

PHOTO: Flames grow to 80 feet as overnight winds whip up controlled burn
February 10, 2017
High winds whipped up flames to 80 feet last night while a slash pile was being burned in small chunks at the Summit County Resource Allocation Park (SCRAP).
Crews from Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue were called to the scene early in the morning to help bring the flames under control.
They turned the fire back over to landfill staff after tamping down the flames. A Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue spokesman said heavy equipment was being used to build larger snow berms to help keep the flames under control.
The spokesman said the fire would likely continue to burn for several days and asked that residents not call 911 to report it.
