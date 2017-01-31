Repair work on SB CO9 scheduled for Wednesday | SummitDaily.com

Repair work on SB CO9 scheduled for Wednesday
January 31, 2017
Construction is scheduled on the southbound lane of Colorado Highway 9 just south of Recreaton Way. Work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to repair pot holes, taking traffic flow down to one lane. The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect delays of 20 minutes.
