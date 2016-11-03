Summit Daily email servers are down | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily email servers are down
November 3, 2016
The Summit Daily is currently unable to receive or send email messages from any summitdaily.com address.
If you have tried to email anyone on the Summit Daily staff since yesterday morning, we have not received your email. Our IT department is working hard to resolve the issue.
If you need to reach anyone at Summit Daily, call us at 970-668-3998. We’ve also set up a temporary email account: summitnewssroom@gmail.com.
