Tenderfoot 2 Fire 85 percent contained, trail closures still in place
September 21, 2017
The Tenderfoot 2 Fire near Dillon is now 85 percent contained and has not grown since it peaked at around 25 acres Monday evening, officials said on Thursday.
About 23 firefighters were still on scene. They will continue to establish water lines around the fire and work to mop up hot spots, particularly beneath the power lines where the fire started and in the heavy timber where it spread.
Investigators announced Wednesday that an exploded insulator cap on a power line started the fire, which coincided with a two-hour power outage in Dillon.
The Oro Grande and Tenderfoot Mountains trails are still closed, and the U.S. Forest Service is asking the public to stay away from the entire Tenderfoot Mountain area between Frey gulch Road and Straight Creek Road.
Hot spots still remain in that area, fire managers cautioned, and the danger of standing, burned-out trees falling is particularly high because of persistent winds.
