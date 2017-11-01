Swiss skier Lara Gut set for early comeback from knee injury
November 1, 2017
SOELDEN, Austria — Swiss skier Lara Gut is set for an early return from a knee injury and plans to compete in Saturday's World Cup giant slalom.
Initially working toward a comeback in late November, the 2016 overall champion posted on her Facebook page: "Hey, see you tomorrow in Soelden."
Gut tore an ACL at the world championships in St. Moritz eight months ago.
In a statement by the Swiss ski federation, Gut says "everything has gone well since September and that's why I've decided to start tomorrow."
Gut's decision comes one day after Lindsey Vonn also announced her unexpected start in the season-opening race on the Rettenbach glacier. Gut won the event in 2013 and again last year. Vonn triumphed in 2011.
