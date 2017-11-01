Winter Olympics forecast: Germany, Norway top medal table
November 1, 2017
Germany would top the medal standings if the Winter Olympics opened tomorrow. This is the statistical analysis from Gracenote Sports, which uses a computer program to forecast Olympic results.
The calculations are done assuming Russia will field a full team, and will not be subject to a doping ban when the Olympics open on Feb. 9.
With Russia in, the model predicts that Germany will win the most gold medals, and the most overall. Germany is predicted to win 14 golds and 35 overall, followed by Norway with 12 gold and 32 overall. The United States is next with 10 gold.
After that, the top 10 in gold medals are: France (9), Austria (7), South Korea (7), Netherlands (6), Russia (6), China (6) and Canada (5).
