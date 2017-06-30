Spencer’s at Beaver Run Resort | SummitDaily.com

Spencer’s sits right at the base of the Beaver Run SuperChair on Peak 9. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Spencer’s is the perfect choice for any meal on the mountain. Hop in and enjoy a full-scale breakfast or lunch buffet or settle in and order off the à la carte menu. Proudly serving Colorado game and seafood, Spencer’s dinner menu provides high quality dining on the mountain with a friendly and comfortable atmosphere.

Menu Highlights

Spencer's Colorado eclectic menu offers high quality hand-crafted dishes. Come and visit our slopeside restaurant for a truly unique dining experience.