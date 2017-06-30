Spencer’s at Beaver Run Resort | SummitDaily.com

Spencer’s at Beaver Run Resort
June 30, 2017
P.O. Box 2115
Breckenridge, CO 80424 USA
Toll Free: 800-265-3560
Direct: 970-453-6000
Fax: 970-453-4284
Serving Breakfast – 7 –11 a.m.
Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dinner:
Su-Th 5–9 p.m.
F-Sa 6–10 p.m.
Spencer’s sits right at the base of the Beaver Run SuperChair on Peak 9. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Spencer’s is the perfect choice for any meal on the mountain. Hop in and enjoy a full-scale breakfast or lunch buffet or settle in and order off the à la carte menu. Proudly serving Colorado game and seafood, Spencer’s dinner menu provides high quality dining on the mountain with a friendly and comfortable atmosphere.
Menu Highlights
Spencer's Colorado eclectic menu offers high quality hand-crafted dishes. Come and visit our slopeside restaurant for a truly unique dining experience.
