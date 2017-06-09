Sauce on the Blue | SummitDaily.com

Sauce on the Blue

With an old world influenced style, our menu offers a complete selection of Italian dishes to satisfy your palette. From classic favorites like Spaghetti Bolognese to more contemporary dishes such as our Penne Gorgonzola, we’ve got something for everyone!

We open daily at 11:30am for lunch, dinner service begins at 4pm. We recommend that you make a dinner reservation on our website.

Conveniently located next to the Silverthorne Pavilion, just north of I-70 on Blue River Parkway.

Appetizers

Organic Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Lemon, balsamic reduction, shaved Parmesan

Fat Tony

Four house made meatballs, shaved Parmesan, marinara add a sausage link for $2.50

Arancini

Breaded pesto risotto balls, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, served with marinara

Antipasto Platter

Assorted cured meats, cheeses, marinated vegetables

Sauteed Mussels

New Zealand green lipped mussels, basil pesto cream, crostini, shaved Parmesan

Bruschetta

Tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil, shaved Parmesan, balsamic reduction

Eggplant Tower

Fritti eggplant, sautÃ©ed wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, mozzarella, marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

Rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, mozzarella, served with marinara

Calamari Fritti

Spiced cheeses, served with marinara

Artichoke Fritti

Artichoke hearts lightly breaded, served with garlic lemon aioli

Diver Scallops Florentine

With a balsamic reduction

Spicy Fried Raviolis

Shaved Parmesan, marinara

Soups and Salads

Zuppa Di Giorno or Minestrone Â Cup â€" 5, Bowl â€" 7

Caprese 12

Seasonal tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad 11 single, 16 family

Classic Caesar with croutons and parmesan

House Salad 12 single, 17 family

Field greens, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette, Pecarinoâ€"Romano cheese

Chopped Salad 14 single, 20 family

Field greens, romaine lettuce, chicken, diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, crispy prosciutto

Organic Arugula & Spinach SaladÂ 13 single, 19 family

Strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad 11 single, 16 family

Organic Kale, bread crumbs, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

We make all of our dough and sauce in house using only the freshest ingredients.

Substitute 10â€³ gluten free pizza crust for $3

Small Cheese 10 inch

Large Cheese 16 inch

Sauces

Homemade red sauce, garlic infused olive oil, Alfredo, basil pesto

Vegetables

Red onion, tomatoes, basil, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, wild mushrooms, back olives, cherry peppers, jalapenos

Meats

Pepperoni, Imported prosciutto, Italian sausage, chicken, house made meatballs, imported anchovies, applewood smoked bacon

Cheeses

Extra mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Pecorino Romano, goat cheese

Specialty Pizza

Small Specialty 10 inch â€" 14 (12 â€" lunch)

Large Specialty 16 inch â€" 26 (24 â€" lunch)

Margherita

Seasonal tomatoes, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil

Organic Arugula

Roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, basil & roasted garlic

Carnivoro

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, applewood smoked bacon, red sauce

Supremo

Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, red sauce.

House Sausage

Italian sausage, caramelized onions, cherry pepper, red sauce

Mediterranean

Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic, garlic oil

Wild Mushroom

Gorgonzola, mozzarella, organic arugula, truffle oil

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

House made meatballs

House made sausage

Bolognese

Beef and pork in a red wine and fresh basil sauce

Spaghetti Margherita

Oven roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella

With chickenÂ

With shrimp or scallops

Rigatoni & Sausage

Spicy house made Italian sausage, fresh basil, tomato cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Garlic cream sauce, Romano and Asiago

With chicken

With shrimp or scallops

Ravioli of the Day

Featuring the chefâ€™s daily selection

Penne alla Vodka

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, spinach, basil, tomato cream sauce

With chicken

With shrimp or scallops

Penne alla GorgonzolaÂ

Gorgonzola cream sauce, chicken, red grapes, baby spinach

Linguini Fra Diavolo

SautÃ©ed shrimp, spicy peppers, fresh basil, marinara sauce

Linguini & Clams

Chopped clams, basil, garlic, spicy white wine sauce (red sauce available on request)

Linguini alla Pescatore

Shrimp, scallops, mussles and clams, spicy red sauce.

Entrees

Rainbow Trout

White wine, butter, caper sauce with baby spinach, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables

Chicken Marsala

Mushroom marsala sauce, fettuccine, fresh vegetables

Colorado Rosen Lamb SirloinÂ

Cabernet demi glÃ¡ce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables

Parmesans

Marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti, fresh vegetables

Eggplant

Chicken

Seared Salmon

Roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, baby spinach, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables

Colorado Filet Mignon â€" 8ozÂ

Cabernet demi glÃ¡ce and roasted garlic, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

Lunch Sandwiches

Lunch is servedÂ from 11:30am-4pm.

Served with your choice of: pasta salad, Caesar salad or chips.

Italian Sandwich

Salami, ham, mozzarella with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis and aioli on rustic ciabatta

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Panko breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara on rustic ciabatta

Meatball Sub

House made meatballs, mozzarella, marinara on a freshly made hoagie

Portabella Sandwich

Balsamic marinated portabella, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, pesto on rustic ciabatta

Caprese Sandwich

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, pesto, balsamic reduction on rustic ciabatta

Dessert

Tiramisu

with chocolate and bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Assorted Colorado Made Gelatos,

NY Style Cheese Cake

with berry compote

Daily specials