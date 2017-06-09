Sauce on the Blue | SummitDaily.com

Sauce on the Blue
June 9, 2017
358 Blue River Parkway #H, Silverthorne, CO 80498
Hours:
Tuesday: 11:30am – 9pm
Wednesday: 11:30am – 9pm
Thursday: 11:30am – 9pm
Friday: 11:30am – 10pm
Saturday: 11:30am – 10pm
Sunday: 11:30am – 9pm
With an old world influenced style, our menu offers a complete selection of Italian dishes to satisfy your palette. From classic favorites like Spaghetti Bolognese to more contemporary dishes such as our Penne Gorgonzola, we’ve got something for everyone!
We open daily at 11:30am for lunch, dinner service begins at 4pm. We recommend that you make a dinner reservation on our website.
Conveniently located next to the Silverthorne Pavilion, just north of I-70 on Blue River Parkway.
Appetizers
Organic Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Lemon, balsamic reduction, shaved Parmesan
Fat Tony
Four house made meatballs, shaved Parmesan, marinara add a sausage link for $2.50
Arancini
Breaded pesto risotto balls, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, served with marinara
Antipasto Platter
Assorted cured meats, cheeses, marinated vegetables
Sauteed Mussels
New Zealand green lipped mussels, basil pesto cream, crostini, shaved Parmesan
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil, shaved Parmesan, balsamic reduction
Eggplant Tower
Fritti eggplant, sautÃ©ed wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, mozzarella, marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread
Rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, mozzarella, served with marinara
Calamari Fritti
Spiced cheeses, served with marinara
Artichoke Fritti
Artichoke hearts lightly breaded, served with garlic lemon aioli
Diver Scallops Florentine
With a balsamic reduction
Spicy Fried Raviolis
Shaved Parmesan, marinara
Soups and Salads
Zuppa Di Giorno or Minestrone Â Cup â€" 5, Bowl â€" 7
Caprese 12
Seasonal tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction
Caesar Salad 11 single, 16 family
Classic Caesar with croutons and parmesan
House Salad 12 single, 17 family
Field greens, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette, Pecarinoâ€"Romano cheese
Chopped Salad 14 single, 20 family
Field greens, romaine lettuce, chicken, diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, crispy prosciutto
Organic Arugula & Spinach SaladÂ 13 single, 19 family
Strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Salad 11 single, 16 family
Organic Kale, bread crumbs, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Pizza
We make all of our dough and sauce in house using only the freshest ingredients.
Substitute 10â€³ gluten free pizza crust for $3
Small Cheese 10 inch
Large Cheese 16 inch
Sauces
Homemade red sauce, garlic infused olive oil, Alfredo, basil pesto
Vegetables
Red onion, tomatoes, basil, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, wild mushrooms, back olives, cherry peppers, jalapenos
Meats
Pepperoni, Imported prosciutto, Italian sausage, chicken, house made meatballs, imported anchovies, applewood smoked bacon
Cheeses
Extra mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Pecorino Romano, goat cheese
Specialty Pizza
Small Specialty 10 inch â€" 14 (12 â€" lunch)
Large Specialty 16 inch â€" 26 (24 â€" lunch)
Margherita
Seasonal tomatoes, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil
Organic Arugula
Roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, basil & roasted garlic
Carnivoro
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, applewood smoked bacon, red sauce
Supremo
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, red sauce.
House Sausage
Italian sausage, caramelized onions, cherry pepper, red sauce
Mediterranean
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic, garlic oil
Wild Mushroom
Gorgonzola, mozzarella, organic arugula, truffle oil
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
House made meatballs
House made sausage
Bolognese
Beef and pork in a red wine and fresh basil sauce
Spaghetti Margherita
Oven roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella
With chickenÂ
With shrimp or scallops
Rigatoni & Sausage
Spicy house made Italian sausage, fresh basil, tomato cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, Romano and Asiago
With chicken
With shrimp or scallops
Ravioli of the Day
Featuring the chefâ€™s daily selection
Penne alla Vodka
Fresh tomatoes, garlic, spinach, basil, tomato cream sauce
With chicken
With shrimp or scallops
Penne alla GorgonzolaÂ
Gorgonzola cream sauce, chicken, red grapes, baby spinach
Linguini Fra Diavolo
SautÃ©ed shrimp, spicy peppers, fresh basil, marinara sauce
Linguini & Clams
Chopped clams, basil, garlic, spicy white wine sauce (red sauce available on request)
Linguini alla Pescatore
Shrimp, scallops, mussles and clams, spicy red sauce.
Entrees
Rainbow Trout
White wine, butter, caper sauce with baby spinach, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
Chicken Marsala
Mushroom marsala sauce, fettuccine, fresh vegetables
Colorado Rosen Lamb SirloinÂ
Cabernet demi glÃ¡ce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
Parmesans
Marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti, fresh vegetables
Eggplant
Chicken
Seared Salmon
Roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, baby spinach, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables
Colorado Filet Mignon â€" 8ozÂ
Cabernet demi glÃ¡ce and roasted garlic, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
Lunch Sandwiches
Lunch is servedÂ from 11:30am-4pm.
Served with your choice of: pasta salad, Caesar salad or chips.
Italian Sandwich
Salami, ham, mozzarella with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis and aioli on rustic ciabatta
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Panko breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara on rustic ciabatta
Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, mozzarella, marinara on a freshly made hoagie
Portabella Sandwich
Balsamic marinated portabella, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, pesto on rustic ciabatta
Caprese Sandwich
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, pesto, balsamic reduction on rustic ciabatta
Dessert
Tiramisu
with chocolate and bourbon vanilla whipped cream
Assorted Colorado Made Gelatos,
NY Style Cheese Cake
with berry compote
Daily specials
