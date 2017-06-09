 Sauce on the Blue | SummitDaily.com

Sauce on the Blue

358 Blue River Parkway #H, Silverthorne, CO 80498

(970) 468-7488

Hours:

Monday: 11:30am – 9pm
Tuesday: 11:30am – 9pm
Wednesday: 11:30am – 9pm
Thursday: 11:30am – 9pm
Friday: 11:30am – 10pm
Saturday: 11:30am – 10pm
Sunday: 11:30am – 9pm

With an old world influenced style, our menu offers a complete selection of Italian dishes to satisfy your palette. From classic favorites like Spaghetti Bolognese to more contemporary dishes such as our Penne Gorgonzola, we’ve got something for everyone!

We open daily at 11:30am for lunch, dinner service begins at 4pm. We recommend that you make a dinner reservation on our website.

Conveniently located next to the Silverthorne Pavilion, just north of I-70 on Blue River Parkway.

Appetizers

Organic Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Lemon, balsamic reduction, shaved Parmesan

Fat Tony
Four house made meatballs, shaved Parmesan, marinara add a sausage link for $2.50

Arancini
Breaded pesto risotto balls, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, served with marinara

Antipasto Platter
Assorted cured meats, cheeses, marinated vegetables

Sauteed Mussels
New Zealand green lipped mussels, basil pesto cream, crostini, shaved Parmesan

Bruschetta
Tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil, shaved Parmesan, balsamic reduction

Eggplant Tower
Fritti eggplant, sautÃ©ed wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, mozzarella, marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread
Rustic bread, roasted garlic butter, mozzarella, served with marinara

Calamari Fritti
Spiced cheeses, served with marinara

Artichoke Fritti
Artichoke hearts lightly breaded, served with garlic lemon aioli

Diver Scallops Florentine
With a balsamic reduction

Spicy Fried Raviolis
Shaved Parmesan, marinara

Soups and Salads

Zuppa Di Giorno or Minestrone Â Cup â€" 5, Bowl â€" 7

Caprese 12
Seasonal tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad 11 single, 16 family
Classic Caesar with croutons and parmesan

House Salad 12 single, 17 family
Field greens, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette, Pecarinoâ€"Romano cheese

Chopped Salad 14 single, 20 family
Field greens, romaine lettuce, chicken, diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, crispy prosciutto

Organic Arugula & Spinach SaladÂ 13 single, 19 family
Strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad 11 single, 16 family
Organic Kale, bread crumbs, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

We make all of our dough and sauce in house using only the freshest ingredients.
Substitute 10â€³ gluten free pizza crust for $3

Small Cheese 10 inch
Large Cheese 16 inch

Sauces
Homemade red sauce, garlic infused olive oil, Alfredo, basil pesto

Vegetables
Red onion, tomatoes, basil, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, wild mushrooms, back olives, cherry peppers, jalapenos

Meats
Pepperoni, Imported prosciutto, Italian sausage, chicken, house made meatballs, imported anchovies, applewood smoked bacon

Cheeses
Extra mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Pecorino Romano, goat cheese

Specialty Pizza

Small Specialty 10 inch â€" 14 (12 â€" lunch)
Large Specialty 16 inch â€" 26 (24 â€" lunch)

Margherita
Seasonal tomatoes, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil

Organic Arugula
Roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, basil & roasted garlic

Carnivoro
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, applewood smoked bacon, red sauce

Supremo
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, red sauce.

House Sausage
Italian sausage, caramelized onions, cherry pepper, red sauce

Mediterranean
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, roasted garlic, garlic oil

Wild Mushroom
Gorgonzola, mozzarella, organic arugula, truffle oil

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara
House made meatballs
House made sausage

Bolognese
Beef and pork in a red wine and fresh basil sauce

Spaghetti Margherita
Oven roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella
With chickenÂ
With shrimp or scallops

Rigatoni & Sausage
Spicy house made Italian sausage, fresh basil, tomato cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, Romano and Asiago
With chicken
With shrimp or scallops

Ravioli of the Day
Featuring the chefâ€™s daily selection

Penne alla Vodka
Fresh tomatoes, garlic, spinach, basil, tomato cream sauce
With chicken
With shrimp or scallops

Penne alla GorgonzolaÂ
Gorgonzola cream sauce, chicken, red grapes, baby spinach

Linguini Fra Diavolo
SautÃ©ed shrimp, spicy peppers, fresh basil, marinara sauce

Linguini & Clams
Chopped clams, basil, garlic, spicy white wine sauce (red sauce available on request)

Linguini alla Pescatore
Shrimp, scallops, mussles and clams, spicy red sauce.

Entrees

Rainbow Trout
White wine, butter, caper sauce with baby spinach, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables

Chicken Marsala
Mushroom marsala sauce, fettuccine, fresh vegetables

Colorado Rosen Lamb SirloinÂ
Cabernet demi glÃ¡ce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables

Parmesans
Marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti, fresh vegetables
Eggplant
Chicken

Seared Salmon
Roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, baby spinach, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables

Colorado Filet Mignon â€" 8ozÂ 
Cabernet demi glÃ¡ce and roasted garlic, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

Lunch Sandwiches

Lunch is servedÂ  from 11:30am-4pm.

Served with your choice of: pasta salad, Caesar salad or chips.

Italian Sandwich
Salami, ham, mozzarella with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis and aioli on rustic ciabatta

Chicken Parm Sandwich
Panko breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara on rustic ciabatta

Meatball Sub
House made meatballs, mozzarella, marinara on a freshly made hoagie

Portabella Sandwich
Balsamic marinated portabella, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, pesto on rustic ciabatta

Caprese Sandwich
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, pesto, balsamic reduction on rustic ciabatta

Dessert

Tiramisu
with chocolate and bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Assorted Colorado Made Gelatos,

NY Style Cheese Cake
with berry compote

Daily specials