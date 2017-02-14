Listen to your heart, lower your risk | SummitDaily.com

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Heart-shaped chocolates and romantic gestures on Valentine’s Day might prevent heartbreak, but physical activity and a healthy diet are two of the most important factors in preventing hearts from breaking down.

Sixty nine percent of all adults in the U.S. are either overweight or obese, according to the American Heart Association. Varying data puts the U.S. obesity rate at about 33 to 35 percent, with Colorado clocking in at about 20 percent, the lowest in the nation.

“We know that heart disease becomes more common as we get older, so age is a significant risk factor but one over which we have no control,” said Dr. Carol Venable, Internal Medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Frisco Medical Offices. “Tobacco use, cocaine use, obesity, lack of physical activity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and family history of heart disease are all additional risk factors.”

Heart disease can often be silent in that the first symptoms are the heart attack or stroke. However, there are signs that can show up earlier such as chest pain, particularly pain that is worse with physical exertion, shortness of breath and decreased exercise capacity, she said. Patients can also suffer from jaw pain, arm pain, nausea and vomiting — all of which can signal heart disease.

Venable said it’s important for people to get periodic checks of their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, particularly those with risk factors for heart disease.

Move your body

Anyone who’s not getting at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week, or 25 minutes of vigorous activity 3 to 4 days a week along with at least 2 days of moderate to high intensity muscle strengthening activity, isn’t getting enough exercise, according to the American Heart Association.

And for those who haven’t been following such healthy habits, it’s never too late to turn things around. Aerobic exercises such as jogging, swimming or biking benefit the heart, while strength and stretching exercises are best for overall stamina and flexibility, according to the American Heart Association.

Venable said recommendations for someone who has just had a heart attack might include cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, which is essentially controlled exercise that is supervised by a medical professional.

“Exercise regimens need to be convenient, economical, and, ideally, enjoyable in order to be associated with patient compliance,” she said. “I would rather someone start walking 10 minutes daily and do this every day than that person start trying to run 5 miles a day and give up after only a few sessions.”

A heart-healthy diet includes:

A variety of fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Low-fat dairy products

Skinless poultry and fish

Nuts and legumes

Non-tropical vegetable oils

Limit saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, red meat, sweets and sugar-sweetened beverages

* Source: The American Heart Association

How much exercise is enough?

The American Heart Association offers the following guidelines on heart-healthy exercise: