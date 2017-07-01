BREAKING: Woman’s body discovered off I-70 in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

BREAKING: Woman’s body discovered off I-70 in Summit County
July 1, 2017
Hikers discovered a woman's body Saturday off westbound Interstate 70, near mile marker 196.
The call came in just after 2 p.m., but the body appears to have been there for some time, said Erin Opsahl of the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation, and authorities declined to release any additional information about the deceased.
At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play, Opsahl said, but it's still too early in the investigation to make a definitive ruling.
