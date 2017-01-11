Breckenridge building collapse forces evacuation of 70 condo units, gas shut-off | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE: People in approximately 70 residential units were evacuated last night from buildings adjacent to the Ten Mile Room, which collapsed at around 8:15 p.m. The building, which can hold as many as 500 people, was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The evacuated guests were temporarily taken to the nearby River Walk Center last night before Breckenridge and Vail Resorts personnel shuttled them to temporary accommodations, said Breckenridge spokeswoman Kim Dykstra.

Guests were permitted to return to their rooms for luggage and other medications if they were escorted by first responders, Dykstra said.

The evacuations were ordered to allow inspectors to ensure the structural integrity of the neighboring buildings and also because the remaining walls of Ten Mile could have threatened those structures if they fell, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keating said.

One of the walls also threatened a large gas manifold, Keating said, prompting Xcel Energy to cut off gas to the Village area at around 2 a.m. last night. Gas will remain off until the walls are no longer deemed a threat to the manifold, which Keating estimated would be the case by mid-afternoon Thursday.

A spokesperson for Breckenridge Resorts has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Ten Mile Room was originally built in 1972 and has a flat roof. The collapse came after roughly 49 inches of snowfall in Breckenridge over the past week.