BREAKING: Beer truck crashes on Loveland Pass, 2 seriously injured | SummitDaily.com

A tractor-trailer full of beer crashed on westbound Highway 6 early this morning near milepost 219 on Loveland Pass. Two other cars heading eastbound were hit, and the drivers of those vehicles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while the truck driver and a passenger in one the cars suffered minor injuries.

According to a state trooper who responded to the crash, the truck driver came around a bend too fast and was trying to get on the runaway ramp. He was unable to make the turn, however, and his rig fell on its side, spilling beer out of its crumpled trailer.

In the mid-afternoon, crews were still cleaning up the beer and had to empty the entire trailer before attempting to lift it with heavy equipment. State patrol initially said the pass would be closed in both directions until 5 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., a trooper said hitting that estimate was dependent on how quickly the truck could be pulled upright.