Crash on I-70 EB slows traffic at Idaho Springs | SummitDaily.com

Crash on I-70 EB slows traffic at Idaho Springs
April 1, 2017
The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that a crash on eastbound I-70 at Idaho Springs, milemarker 240, has slowed traffic. The right shoulder is closed.
