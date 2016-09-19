Frey Gulch Road closed starting Tuesday | SummitDaily.com

Frey Gulch Road will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, so the Forest Service can replace a culvert crossing.

The road will be closed at the construction area approximately 1 mile north of the Summit County public shooting range in Dillon for about three days midweek through Sept. 22. The road closure order will prohibit all motorized vehicles from traveling east of the culvert crossing along Forest Road #66, and a portion of the Tenderfoot motorcycle trail system will also be prohibited from use during this time due to inaccessibility.

This project is part of an ongoing Forest Service program to replace aging, corrugated metal culverts with structures designed to better handle peak stream flows. The effort provides easier passage for fish and other aquatic animals.

“This project is one of the final major treatments to the road system in Frey Gulch that minimizes impact to cutthroat trout habitat while providing flood resiliency to the road system,” Mark Weinhold, Forest Service hydrologist, said in a statement.

The public is urged to exercise caution when traveling any road on the White River Forest and respect all closures where construction activities are taking place. The Forest Service regrets any inconvenience the closure may cause visitors.

For more information, contact the Dillon Ranger District at (970) 468-5400.