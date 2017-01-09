Summit 360 video: Winter storm blankets Breckenridge with feet of snow | SummitDaily.com

Summit 360 video: Winter storm blankets Breckenridge with feet of snow
January 9, 2017
Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a new daily 360 video initiative by the Summit Daily News. Check our website daily for new 360 videos from events and places around Summit County.
Read more about the storm here in our Summit County weather report.
