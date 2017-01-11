Summit County roads: Multiple spinouts cause I-70 closures in both directions | SummitDaily.com

Summit County roads: Multiple spinouts cause I-70 closures in both directions
January 11, 2017
UPDATE, 5:28 p.m.: Multiple I-70 Safety Closures in both directions between Vail and Georgetown due to adverse winter conditions and multiple spun out vehicles. I-70 EB is closed at Vail and at Silverthorne. I-70 WB is closed at Georgetown and at Copper Mountain. No estimated time for reopening.
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 is now open.
CDOT reports at 3:25 p.m., I-70 eastbound is closed at milemarker 213 at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to an accident east of the tunnel. There are several jackknifed semis on the road, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
I-70 eastbound at milemarker 241 East Idaho Springs is open following the rollover crash.
