Summit County snow day live blog | SummitDaily.com

Summit County snow day live blog
October 6, 2016
Summit County residents woke up this morning to a thick blanket of snow for the first time in several months. Twitter and Instagram lit up with celebratory posts. If you want your photos in the live stream use #exploresummit.
