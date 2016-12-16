Summit County Weather: Big-league powder day ahead | SummitDaily.com

Throughout the day we are to expect rain, or rain that looks like snow. This afternoon the snowy rain will give way to periods of light snow which will increase over the course of Friday night.

Any weekend warriors reading this? Check road reports and forecasts while planning your weekend.

So, now we wait. The speculation game is strong. See what predictions are being called.

Winter weather expected in Eern CO by Fri afternoon;Up to 6" of snow expected in some areas;Single digit temps expected by Sat;with icy roa — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 16, 2016

Healthy dose of snow and very cold air for the I-70 mountain corridor this weekend. https://t.co/fZLLqG384Z — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) December 15, 2016

If the predictions are correct, the next 24 hours should be fun and tomorrow’s skiing should be spectacular.

It'll be a good weekend for skiing, and getting CO's snowpack up to average. More from @findOpenSnow's Joel Gratz https://t.co/87eVi4JvA9 pic.twitter.com/5hq5PzMvbu — Colorado Matters (@ColoradoMatters) December 16, 2016

More and more terrain is opening up. The season is here.

Beautiful morning for skiing to begin on Peak 7! #Breck pic.twitter.com/qIzcQzQB7O — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) December 16, 2016