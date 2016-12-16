Summit County Weather: Big-league powder day ahead | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Weather: Big-league powder day ahead
December 16, 2016
Throughout the day we are to expect rain, or rain that looks like snow. This afternoon the snowy rain will give way to periods of light snow which will increase over the course of Friday night.
Any weekend warriors reading this? Check road reports and forecasts while planning your weekend.
So, now we wait. The speculation game is strong. See what predictions are being called.
If the predictions are correct, the next 24 hours should be fun and tomorrow’s skiing should be spectacular.
More and more terrain is opening up. The season is here.
