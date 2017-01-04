 Summit County Weather Report: 2 feet expected by Friday morning | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Weather Report: 2 feet expected by Friday morning

Throughout the day, tonight and into Thursday morning heavy snow is being predicted. An upwards of two feet is  possible by Thursday night. During the storm, stay updated on weather reports and road conditions.

UPDATES:

10:10 a.m., Heavy WB traffic on I-70.

The ski resorts are already totaling powder, with Loveland and Arapahoe Basin leading with six and seven inches.

The snowfall counts are only going up from here.

Travel today will be slower than usual due to accidents and possible avalanche danger. 4WD or snow tires will be necessary on the snow packed roads today.

Stay tuned for today’s updates on the storm.