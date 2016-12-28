 Summit County Weather Report: I-70 east bound closed | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Weather Report: I-70 east bound closed

UPDATE:

10:26 a.m., I-70 east bound closed due to an accident near mile marker 216.

10:10 a.m., Loveland Pass is closed due to avalanche hazards.

This week is just a teaser for what is predicted to come next week: a bigger storm mass. OpenSnow predicts light-to-moderate snowfall in the northern mountains through Thursday morning with 3-6 inches of accumulation possible.

A combination of winter weather and heavy traffic have caused delays on I-70.

You can almost guarantee, if it’s sticking in town, it’s surely sticking on I-70.

Traction law is in effect, in the mountain corridor of I-70 and on Loveland Pass.

As we can see, 2016 hasn’t had its fill of snow yet. Accumulations of a couple inches are expected for most resorts today and tomorrow.

Stay tuned for more updates on road conditions and weather reports.