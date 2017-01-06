Snow storm early next week to bring more powder | SummitDaily.com

Snow storm early next week to bring more powder
January 6, 2017
Well, wasn’t that exciting? Here are the 72 hour totals for the ski resorts in our area, with Arapahoe Basin taking the lead.
- Arapahoe Basin: 28 inches
- Loveland: 26 inches
- Keystone: 20 inches
- Breckenridge: 18 inches
- Beaver Creek: 17 inches
- Copper Mountain: 15 inches
- Vail: 14 inches
The massive storm that stayed throughout the week finally left town this morning and finally, we are seeing some sunshine. In its place the storm left behind frigid temperatures.
The packed snow and ice won’t be going anywhere too fast.
Before all of us have even had time to play in this week’s fresh powder, more powder might be on the way.
OpenSnow is predicting some moderate precipitation this Sunday and another storm, identical to this week’s, to come next Tuesday. Sam Collentine of OpenSnow is predicting another 12-18 inches during next week’s storm.
Stay tuned for more updates from the Summit Daily as we get closer to next week’s developing storm.
