10 Mile Music Hall launches event business in effort to stay afloat

Holly Erlichman gives a tour of 10 Mile Music Hall on Sunday, Jan. 10, to a couple considering the venue for their wedding.

Few businesses have been more negatively impacted by the pandemic than those in the entertainment industry.

In Summit County, no business has felt the effects quite like 10 Mile Music Hall. The concert and event venue has had its doors almost entirely shut since mid-March.

An understanding landlord and hope in the form of government stimulus checks have been keeping the business afloat, co-owner Keegan Casey said.

“We’re doing everything we can, but we’re hanging on for dear life and becoming really good friends with our landlord,” Casey said.

The business hasn’t been sitting idle, however. In an effort to diversify the music hall’s offerings, Casey has launched Events at 10 Mile with the help of three local women involved in event planning and marketing.

The initial goal of Events at 10 Mile was to bring more awareness of the music hall’s venue space, Casey said. However, after partnering with marketer Holly Erlichman, the idea grew into a full-fledged event-planning business.

“I really thought I was just going to be getting input here and there, and a couple of days later (Erlichman) had developed a logo and was working on the website, and she had brought these two other ladies on,” Casey said. “It’s just amazing to see, out of the kindness of her heart at this point, she really wanted to help the community.”

Erlichman saw Events at 10 Mile as an opportunity to help support businesses across Frisco and Summit County.

“We’re a service industry and a tourist industry, and so many people were hurt,” she said. “I’m a big fan of 10 Mile and live music, and I was like, ’Well, what can I do to help?’ I can’t throw in lots of money, but I’ve got sales, marketing. I’ve got a diverse background.”

Erlichman and Casey have partnered with local event planner Samantha Robertson and Denver-based marketing and communications professional Tara Whittaker to bring the business to life.

While Events at 10 Mile is still in the early phase of existence — Erlichman has created a website, EventsAt10Mile.com and is reaching out to clients — the ultimate goal is for it to be a one-stop shop for all things events at the music hall.

The bar at 10 Mile Music Hall stands empty. Like many theater and concert venues across the country, the music hall hasn't been able to do much of anything since the pandemic began in March.

“10 Mile is just a small part of the business we provide here,” Erlichman said. “They’re just the venue and the bar.”

Everything aside from the bar and venue will be outsourced, Erlichman said. The event-planning business has pulled together vendors and musicians from across the county, including the Frisco Funk Collective, Black Diamond Catering and Garden of Eden Flowers & Gifts.

Those involved with the business hope to ultimately bring in clients from outside of Summit County and even outside Colorado. The event business has partnered with Sparrow Event Planning in Denver in hopes of bringing in more Denver clients.

“(Sparrow Event Planning) brings the Denver crowd who are doing a lot more stuff up here in the mountains,” Robertson said. “If they need event-planning services, we offer our services on the site.”

For right now, the business is seeing interest for weddings and other events in late summer and early fall. However, that all depends on COVID-19 restrictions.

While 10 Mile waits for restrictions to ease, Casey said the federal government’s $15 billion dedicated to relief for entertainment venues as part of the Save our Stages Act will hopefully help keep the music hall afloat.

“The Save our Stages is what all these live venues have been rallying for,” Casey said. “Now it’s a matter of getting our application in and potentially receiving the grant.”

People who are interested in hosting an event can contact the Events at 10 Mile team at eventsat10mile@gmail.com.