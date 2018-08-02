‘100 for $100’ offers chance to buy artwork at a discount

When the clock strikes 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Arts Alive Gallery in Breckenridge, art enthusiasts will have the chance to secure the work they want for a bargain price during the Summit Arts Council's first-ever "100 for $100" fundraising art sale.

As the sale's name implies, all of the artwork, which has been valued at $100 or more, will be sold for $100 per piece. In some cases, the framing alone could come close or even surpass that $100 mark.

Artists from around the region have donated their work for the sale, and organizers are expecting a fun, special fundraising event.

"People have been really generous," said Sandi Bruns, one of the organizers. "This is the first time we've ever tried this and people have been blown away by the response we got from artists in our community."

People can check out the artwork at the Arts Alive Gallery, inside the La Cima Mall at 500 S. Main St., Breckenridge. However, no work from this show will be sold until the doors open for the event at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

"We hope they line up around the block to get in, but we'll see," said Bruns, who added that if anything remains from the sale, it will remain on display at the gallery through the following week.

Recommended Stories For You

The celebration will include wine and appetizers, as well as the gallery's usual selection of fine art. There is no admission fee and 100 percent of proceeds from the 100 for $100 art sale will go to the Summit County Arts Council.

In the early planning phases, Bruns said that organizers wondered, "Who's just going to give their art away to us?"

"Well, you'd be amazed," she said. "The stuff really looks fantastic. These are artists I've always wanted to collect, and now I have a chance — if I run faster than the other people."

The Summit County Arts Council is a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting the arts locally. For more info, visit SummitArts.org.