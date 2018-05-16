A WAVE builds: Four-day festival of will soon transform downtown Breckenridge

The installations and projects

The WAVE festival, celebrating all things that have to deal with light, water and sound, will roll back into Breckenridge May 31-June 3 with a wide variety of public art instillations, musical performances and much more. Below is a lineup of some of the festival offerings. For more information, including a complete schedule of dates and times, go online to to BreckCreate.org/wave.

• Les Luminéoles by Porté par le Vent — An aerial ballet of colorfully lit helium kites that dance in the wind over the Blue River each evening.

• Elantica by Tom Dekyvere — An installation that invites the visitors to explore a digital landscape made out of illuminated circuit boards.

• Angels of Freedom by OGE Group — A social installation that invites visitors to photograph themselves as angels with brightly lit wings and halos.

• Place/d by Stephanie Imbeau — An installation of tumbling and flowing clusters of lit umbrellas, inspired by the rocks along the Blue River’s path.

• Aura by Julie Hughes — A kaleidoscopic installation, celebrating color and light, composed of tens of thousands of hand-painted pieces.

• Interphase by Cacheflowe + AudioPixel — A sculpture that invites visitors to create synchronized sound and light compositions with unique physical inputs.

• IMPULSE by Creos — A series of interactive, acoustic, illuminated seesaws that respond and transform when in motion.

• Les éléments du NRO with National Repertory Orchestra — A performance by a woodwind quintet to accompany the flight of Les Luminéoles.

• Through the Blue with cellist Russick Smith — A concert of cascading melodies on a tiny island between the banks of the Blue River.

• WAVE Reels with Breckenridge Film Festival — A collection of short films dedicated to different themes within the WAVE exhibition.

• LightCycles: A Community Bike Ride — An event that encourages local cyclists to light up their bikes for a parade through the WAVE exhibition site.

Source: Breckenridge Creative Arts