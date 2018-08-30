Alpenglow Chamber Music to perform four times in September

Alpenglow Chamber Music Festivals' twenty second fall season starts Sept. 7 with a soirée at a private home and a concert on Sept. 8 at Lord of The Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon. Musicians Rieko Aizawa, Jesse Mills, Igor Begelman and James Wilson will perform works by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Debussy and more on the piano,violin, clarinet and cello.

The following weekend will feature another private soirée on Sept. 14 and a Saturday concert at Dillon's Lord of The Mountains Lutheran Church. This time Masumi Rostad, James Wilson, Jennifer Grim and Bridget Kibbey will join Aizawa and Mills to perform works by Mozart, Saint-Säens, Francaix and Fauré.

Kibbey's appearance marks the first time the festival includes a harp. Called the "Yo-Yo Ma of the harp," she has toured and recorded with Dawn Upshaw and Placido Domingo for Sony Records and Deutsche Grammaphon. Her own solo debut album, "Love is Come Again," was named one of the Top Ten Releases by Time Out New York.

Alpenglow Chamber Music Festivals is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural life of Summit County residents and offers students a workshop at Summit High School wherein the musicians perform and discuss musicianship with music students. It also awards annual scholarships.

Visit AlpenGlowChamberMusic.org for more information. Soirée tickets are $85 while concert tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for students. Tickets can also be purchased by calling: 970-797-4999; or by writing to: Alpenglow Chamber Music Festivals, P.O. Box 840, Dillon, CO 80435.