Alpine Dance Academy preps for spring recital (photos)
May 12, 2018
Premiering next Saturday at the Riverwalk Center, "Born In The New Millennium," feature performers born after the year 2000. The dance recital tells the story of what it's like to grow up in the new millennium with popular music from the start of the 21st century to today. The Alpine Dance Academy Annual Spring Dance Recital's first showing is on Saturday, May 19, at 6 p.m. In Breckenridge.
Trending In: Explore Summit
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Bicyclist killed in Breckenridge vehicle collision
- Two Summit County moose incidents solved; third under investigation (with video)
- Plans for Highway 9 would create four continuous lanes from Breckenridge to Interstate 70
- First wave at Smith Ranch in Silverthorne to feature 17 single-family homes, 8 duplexes