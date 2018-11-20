Annual Holiday Bazaar shopping extravaganza Dec. 1 in Silverthorne

For anyone who wants to skip Black Friday, Silverthorne might have just the ticket with the town's annual Holiday Bazaar going from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

The festive event will showcase more than 30 of creative artisans as they sell their products just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, according to the town.

Shoppers can expect to peruse handmade jewelry, toys, art, holiday decorations, bath and body products, candles, clothing and other gifts.

In addition to the shopping, there will be a dance demonstration (10 a.m.), wandering carolers (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), a holiday face-painter (10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), complimentary appetizers from The Raven (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), holiday fiddlers (1-3 p.m.) and visits with Santa from (noon-2pm).

Additionally, holiday libations will be available at the Silverthorne Pavilion bar. Admission is free. For more, call Carin Faust at 970-262-7377.