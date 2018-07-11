Annual Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival offers tastings, seminars July 14-15

10:30 – 12:30 p.m.: Warren Station’s Prosecco and Pancakes ($30 per person or $35 at the door)

12:30 – 1:30PM: Wine Seminar: Sniffing and Swirling – the Nose Knows ($25 per person)

7 – 9 p.m.: Warren Station’s Reserve Wine Tasting ($85 per person or $90 at the door)

Food Tasting Tickets: Will be available for sale at the festival for $1 each

Includes one official Keystone Wine & Jazz tasting glass, unlimited sampling of more than 300 wines

Includes one official Keystone Wine & Jazz tasting glass, unlimited sampling of more than 300 wines

Tickets for the Grand Tasting range from $60 to $120:

Keystone's annual Wine and Jazz Festival returns this weekend with tastings, educational seminars and culinary events in River Run Village July 14 to 15. In addition, free live jazz will be on two stages during the Village Grand Tasting.

The crown jewel of the weekend-long festival is the Village Grand Wine Tasting taking place both Saturday and Sunday in partnership with Republic National Distributing Company. A wide variety of wine, spirits and beer will be paired with Keystone culinary dishes from restaurants including the Alpenglow Stube and Ski Tip Ranch. A Weekend Tasting Pass includes both unlimited wine tastings and food tickets.

Warren Station Center for the Arts transforms throughout the two days into an education hub for wine. Kick off the weekend with the Reserve Tasting on Friday night, July 13. This is an intimate tasting with the opportunity to indulge in those hard-to-find varietals that are only available at this kickoff event. During the Reserve Tasting, the Groove Machine will perform on the Warren Station stage. Tickets are $85 in advance and $90 at the door and the event features appetizers from Gilchrist catering.

Warren Station will offer educational wine seminars on Saturday and Sunday. These seminars cover topics such as "Sniffing and Swirling — the Nose Knows" an interactive olfactory exploration of the senses and "Off the Beaten Path," with exploring 10,000 grape varietals in the world. Wine isn't the sole subject covered during the seminar schedule. Indulge Saturday afternoon in "Let's Talk Tequila — Shaken, Stirred and Straight," where participants can enjoy a Paloma and learn about the history and production of tequila. Seminar tickets start at $25 and are available in advance or at the door.

"The Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival is one of the most popular wine events in the state and has grown into one of the largest events of its kind," says Maja Russer, director of events and marketing for the Keystone Neighbourhood Company, the group that produces the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival. "This year we're making Keystone sparkle with another incredible lineup of wine seminars and events like the Saturday Bubbles of the World sparkling wine seminar and the Prosecco and Pancakes culinary event on Sunday morning that pairs creative pancake combinations with specialty Prosecco cocktails."

Throughout the weekend, there will be free shows by Will Donato, Gregory Goodloe, Tony Exum Jr., JJ Sansaverino, Jeff Kashiwa Band, Althea Rene Band and festival favorite Dotsero back to headline Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

Additionally, the wine will be flowing in River Run Village with the Grand Tasting happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Keystone Neighbourhood Company is donating a portion of the proceeds from the Wine and Jazz Festival to the Lake Dillon Foundation for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit KeystoneFestivals.com.