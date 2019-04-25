Art and soul: Second annual Timberline Learning Center art show opens Friday

IF YOU GO What: Timberline Learning Center’s second annual art show When: Friday, April 26, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Where: 170 Valleybrook St., Breckenridge. Cost: Free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

The beauty of art is that it has no limitations, except for one’s imagination. Anyone, young or old, has the ability to create meaningful works. To show the accessibility of art, Timberline Learning Center is hosting their second annual art show this Friday.

“We wanted to give voice to the learning that happens with children through art,” said Emilie Wood, director of education at the school. “Often as adults, we assume that young children may not be competent because they haven’t learned specific, more adult skills. But through art they can really represent to us how much they are learning and thinking about concepts that we as adults assume that young children are not.”

Held to celebrate Month of the Young Child in April, the theme of this year’s show is community connections. Each of the center’s six classrooms — ranging in age from early infants to late preschool — created solo and collaborative pieces throughout the school year that vary in medium. Dance, theater, storytelling and other dramatic arts are highlighted alongside painting and collage.

For example, one of the larger pieces is a display of paper handprints woven together like a quilt. The children, their immediate family members and Timberline staff contributed tracings of their hands for the checkerboard-like mosaic.

Another work tasked parents to submit photos of their homes to form a 3D community model that will be displayed in one of the common areas outside of the classrooms. Additionally, the school developed a map based on toddlers’ favorite locations in the county since they frequently take field trips utilizing the Summit Stage bus system.

As long as it featured the community in some way, there were no real strict guidelines as instructors designed artworks for their students. However, there was weight given to telling stories in ways other than verbalizing.

“The handprint piece seemed like it was user-friendly because everyone is pretty busy because everyone just set up tables over the last several months for parents to complete theirs,” said Wood. “The inspiration behind it is that your handprint is unique and the way that you choose to decorate is unique as well. All of that comes together to weave our community together and represent our community as a school.

“So this community piece has been a large focus and emphasis this year. We just thought really hard about how we can represent that in terms of art.”

Last year’s inaugural show focused on the educational courses of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — and it was so successful that Timberline wanted to do it again. There is already a lot of emphasis of representation art within the curriculum, Wood said, but by extending the show out into the community and increasing the number of works by roughly 30 collections they’ve elevated their mission and message.

To bring the sense of community full circle, Timberline Learning Center reached out to other nearby schools such as Little Red Schoolhouse and Carriage House to invite them to Friday’s show along with traveling to present a portion of the opening to them.

“Creating art provides a means for children to problem-solve and to really work out concepts that they may be thinking about internally,” she said. “It adds another layer to their learning.”