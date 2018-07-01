Authors of “Pack-n-Go Girls” coming to Next Page for Independence Day

The authors of "Pack-n-Go Girls," Lisa Travis and Janelle Diller, will be signing the travel adventure mysteries at Next Page Books and Nosh after Independence Day parade until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Pack-n-Go Girls" is appropriate for children ages 6-9, and the series seeks to introduce them to countries around the world through spooky mysteries, international friendships and lots of fun and easy multicultural learning.

According to a news release, readers will tour haunted castles in Austria, catch thieves in Mexico, save dolphins and turtles in Brazil, search for lost golden temples in Thailand and chase aliens in Australia as "Pack-n-Go Girls" inspires children to be curious, embrace adventure, value what unites us and celebrate the differences that make everyone unique.

In addition to meeting the authors, children who stop by Next Page Books & Nosh will get free coloring pages and crayons while supplies last, and there will be a prize drawing for a free "Pack-n-Go Girls" coloring book or T-shirt.

The travel adventure book series was awarded Gold Medal for Best Children's Book Series in the 2014 and a Silver Medal in 2017 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards, as well as the 2017 Literary Classics Gold Award for Best Series — Young Reader and a 2016 and 2017 Colorado Independent Publishers Award for Children's Story Books.