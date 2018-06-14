Back by popular request, the quest for the Holy Grail returns to Backstage Theatre

Rude Frenchmen, killer rabbits, catapulting cows and the Knights Who Say "Ni" are just some of the hilarious adventures and dangers awaiting King Arthur and his knights as they seek the Holy Grail in Monty Python's "Spamalot."

The comedy opens Friday night at the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre in Breckenridge and continues with multiple performances through July 21.

According to the theater, the show that has been "lovingly ripped off" from the major motion picture, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," stands as the irreverent musical parody of the Arthurian legend and returns to Breckenridge after a sold-out run in 2014.

Directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the original Broadway production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three, including Best New Musical.

During its initial run, the play was reportedly seen by more than 2 million people, but because "Spamalot" pokes fun at almost everyone and everything — even Broadway musicals — the comedy is best suited for children 12 and older who can appreciate the humor that sometimes comes off as cheeky, impertinent, irreverent, disrespectful and plain rude.

The show kicks off with a champagne opening tonight with a toast led by the cast and crew and a talkback after the show. "Spamalot" runs thru July 21, with shows at 7:30 p.m. most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

All performaces will be at Breckenridge Theater, 121 South Ridge St. For more info or to buy tickets, BackstageTheatre.org.

The play is directed by Robert Michael Sanders and choreographed by Piper Arpan. King Arthur is played by Scott McLean, with Eli Stewart in the role of his trusty servant Patsy.

Playing his gallant knights — and a broad assortment of other characters — are Nick Johnson as Sir Lancelot the Homicidally Brave, Mark Middlebrooks as Sir Robin the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot, Barret Harper as Sir Galahad the Dashingly Handsome, Brian Trampler as Sir Bedevere the Strangely Flatulent, and Leiney Rigg as The Lady of the Lake.

Supporting cast includes Benji Billman, Lindsay Blackmon, Chelley Canales, Cody Ceniti, Jose David Ben Fowler, Lindsay Fuller, Steph Holmbo and Erik Petersen. The production team features musical director Mark Middlebrooks, scenic designer and producer Christopher Willard, costume design by Beth Fisk and Crystal Goossen, lighting by Sean Mallary, sound by Chris Gavin, property design by Terry Green and stage manager Nathaniel Quinn.