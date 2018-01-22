Backcountry Film Festival rolls into Breckenridge on Tuesday

With a night of inspiring short films focused on human-powered winter recreation, the 13th annual Backcountry Film Festival rolls across the big screen Tuesday in Breckenridge.

Doors open at 6 p.m., a raffle and social begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College campus, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge.

Every year, the festival tours more than 100 cities, going from mid-November to late March.

Most basically, it's a night of short films designed to "capture the spirit of winter" and help out a couple good causes along the way. This year's event will support advocating for policies to preserve access wild lands and avalanche education.

The award-winning lineup includes films about adventure, the environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture and more. Films in this year's program include:

• "The Space Within," DPS Skis Cinematic

• "Ruth Gorge," Noah Howell

• "Below 0," Itai Hagage

• "The End of Snow," Jane Zelikova and Morgan Heim

• "Follow Through," Anya Miller and Becca Cahall

• "Genesis," Ben Sturgulewski and Dan Pizza

• "Idaho 12ver Project," Mark Ortiz

• "Adventure Not War," Max Lowe

Tickets are $12 each, and sales will help the Backcountry Babes avalanche education scholarship fund. Also, the raffle and silent auction will feature gear from SCARPA, Osprey Packs, Pistil Designs, G3, Clif Bar, DPS Skis and others.

For more, go to backcountrybabes.com/films/ .