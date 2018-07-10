Backstage Bash returns Friday in support of Breckenridge theater

The annual Backstage Bash is back at the Breckenridge Theater on Friday.

According to organizers, this year's flagship fundraising event for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre won't disappoint with the theme, "Vegas Meets Camelot."

Obviously, the event will ride on the coattails of the theatre's current production of "Spamalot," with a night filled with both Vegas and Camelot glitz and glam.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with heavy appetizers from Food Hedz, complimentary beer and wine provided by the Continental Divide Winery, and a silent auction including handcrafted chairs, tables and gift certificates.

The live entertainment will start at 7 p.m. with a singin', swingin', cheeky floorshow lifted directly from the Nevada Strip.

Backstage Theatre will also host a live auction featuring a trip to Hilton Head, another to Mexico and more.

Backstage Theatre needs community support as it aspires to continue bringing theatre to this mountain community.

In keeping ticket prices affordable to local families, the theatre troop hopes that everyone can enjoy the empathy, humanity, and joy a local theatre can bring, according to the group.

Backstage also helps children learn and grow with year-round camps, as well as its youth programs. The most recent example is "Mary Poppins Jr.," a play put on at the Riverwalk Center. As a nonprofit, all fundraising efforts go toward making programs like these possible.

Tickets for the Backstage Bash are $125 and can be found on backstagetheatre.org or through the BreckCreate Ticket Office by calling 970-547-3100. Vegas attire is suggested, but not required.