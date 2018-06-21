Backstage Theatre trolling kids with new musical
June 21, 2018
Meet Holly and Sean, a set of terrible twins so naughty the head teacher of their school, Mrs. Spike, is found gibbering in the sandpit.
But her replacement is a troll and proves more than a match for the pair. In fact, any children who misbehave or protest the new rules, including child labor and eating brussel sprouts for lunch, get their heads bitten off.
Dennis Kelly, author of the book that sparked the hit musical, "Matilda," has created a gleefully nasty tale of triumph over adversity in "Our Teacher's A Troll," a musical presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre that's appropriate for children ages 7 and older and opens tonight.
The play is described as "top-shelf storytelling," and directed by the theater group's artistic director Christopher Willard with Steph Holmbo, Ben Fowler and Erik Petersen playing all the roles in this fast-paced, family-friendly comedy that comes with bite.
The story can be read in several different ways, as parents, superintendent, policeman — even the state governor — refuse to believe what the children are telling them.
In the end, of course, the kids have to take matters into their own hands and the play shows how asking "Why?" can save your life.
"Our Teacher's a Troll" will run at 10 a.m. most Fridays and at 11 a.m. Saturdays through July 21 with a special opening performance at 7 p.m. tonight. All performances are at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., boasting an ideal intimacy, audience interactivity and lots of laughs for the whole family. Tickets are $12. Buy them online at BackstageTheatre.org.
