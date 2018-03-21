Battle of the Bands rocks Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Saturday; proceeds support Domus Pacis

Attendees at the Tri-County Battle of the Bands are going to get a little bit of everything this year. Maybe even during just one set.

The showdown, sponsored by the Summit Daily News, will feature four Colorado bands, and takes place this Saturday at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Performances begin at 6 p.m., with each group competing for a $750 cash prize. Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefitting nonprofit Domus Pacis Family Respite. Here's a look at the bands that made it past the voting stage and are slated to perform.

Yeah Naw

Yeah Naw is a two-piece group from Summit County. Although they've only been together a year under this moniker, they're hoping to set themselves apart from the competition with high energy and variety.

Dan Jones, guitarist and keyboardist for Yeah Naw, described the group's sound as "a bit jammy, electronic, funk, rock, sometimes a bit of heavy metal sprinkled in."

The duo has mostly been playing open mic nights around Summit in their time together. They fill these sets with a loose arrangement of original songs. For the Battle of the Bands, Jones said they handpicked some of their favorites.

Split Window

Split Window's website describes its sound as upbeat dance music, ranging in genre through reggae, blues, pop, classic rock "and much more." The South Park band will be representing Park County with a nine-piece ensemble, including a horn section.

Saam Golgoon, percussionist for Split Window, said that it's the unique size and flavor of the group's music that makes the band stand out. The framework of Split Window has existed for about six years, but its current iteration has been around for a little over one. Golgoon said the balance of the band's two vocalists, one male and one female, has been the core of the group.

Hollywood Farmers

The Hollywood Farmers Bandcamp page is littered with references to gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. According to Mathew Crumbley, the trio's upright bassman, this is representative of the group's sound.

"We borrow music from all around the world and all different periods of history," he said. He described the band's usual multi-hour sets as representative of the "ADD generation," ranging widely in genre but maintaining a punk-rock undertone.

Hollywood Farmers' array of sound will have to be condensed into a shorter set for the Battle of the Bands. Crumbley said they're prepared for the challenge, and looking forward to representing their hometown.

Hobo Village

Hobo Village is a three-piece troupe of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area employees based in Summit Cove. They've been working together for about a year, playing a host of classic rock covers around Keystone. For the Battle of the Bands, drummer Taylor Hutchinson said they're hoping to debut a few original tunes but stick to some familiar tracks as well.Hutchinson said the band was drawn to the competition because it was a benefit, similar to past philanthropic performances.