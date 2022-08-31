Best of Summit voting closes Thursday, Sept. 1

Voting in the annual Best of Summit contest closes at the end of the day Thursday, Sept. 1. This is the final voting round, and the businesses, organizations and people with the most votes in each category will be crowned Best of Summit.

To vote for your favorites, go to SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Find more information about how the contest works at SummitDaily.com/about-us/about-the-best-of-summit-contest.

The winner and two finalists in each category will be announced at the Best of Summit celebration Oct. 26, and the Best of Summit winners guide will be distributed Oct. 28.