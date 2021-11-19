Best Dessert: Blue Moon Bakery

A wedding cake from Blue Moon Bakery is pictured. The Silverthorne eatery won Best Dessert and Best Bakery in this year’s Best of Summit contest.

Ben Reil/Blue Moon Bakery

The Blue Moon Bakery has been a local sweet spot for 17 years, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Continuing a long streak of Best of Summit wins, the bakery took home this year’s awards for Best Bakery and Best Dessert. Owner and pastry chef Ben Reil said he is happy to see continued local support for his business.

“It’s super exciting that we’ve been here 17 years and that the locals still appreciate what we do,” Reil said. “We want the locals to know who we are and appreciate what we do and what we bring to them.”

While its baked goods are a staple, the bakery also serves breakfast and lunch and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Its plethora of baked goods includes cakes, cookies, brownies, muffins, pies, cake pops and cupcakes. Reil said there are more than 50 pastries to choose from on any given day.

Breakfast options include bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos and French toast, and lunch options include salads, hot and cold sandwiches and wraps. Reil said the bakery has such a loyal clientele that a chef will see a regular customer walk in and know what to start cooking for them. The bakery also does catering and cakes for all occasions.

During the peak of the pandemic, Blue Moon Bakery cut back its hours a bit for the first time since opening, mostly due to staffing difficulties. Reil said things have all but returned to normal but added that the bakery could always use a bit more help.

“We’re fortunate that we’re still open,” Reil said. “… If it wasn’t for the locals and our staff, I wouldn’t have a job, either.”

Blue Moon Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 253 Summit Place in Silverthorne. Call 970-513-0669 or visit BlueMoonBakery.net .

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.