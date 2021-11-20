Best Flooring Company: The Frisco Flooring Co.

A pair of customers shop the showroom at The Frisco Flooring Co. on Monday, Sept. 20. The business was named Best Flooring Company in the 2021 Best of Summit competition.

Sawyer D'Argonne/Summit Daily News

The Frisco Flooring Co. has been a Summit County staple for more than 20 years. But the business, formerly known as Discount Flooring, has gone through a refresh over the past three years complete with a new name, new branding and new owners. It’s been growing exponentially ever since.

Tanya Krempel and her husband, Kari Marttinen, were looking to build a life in Summit County when they learned that the company was up for sale. Krempel’s background in design and project management made the decision to buy it feel seamless, and since then, the couple has been busy giving their new venture a fresh face.

The company started out by offering flooring, such as tile, hardwood and vinyl. Since Krempel and Marttinen took over in 2018, The Frisco Flooring Co. has expanded and now offers blinds, full remodeling services, paint, cabinets and more.

“Anything you can think of for a remodel, we cover now,” Krempel said.

To keep up with the growth, the couple is opening a new showroom across from its Frisco store location. Under the umbrella of The Frisco Flooring Co. will be Frisco Remodel, a secondary venture where the team will continue to offer full remodeling services.

“We found that we were going in and doing flooring and people were very unhappy with the level of service they were getting with other contractors,” Krempel said. “We felt there was definitely an opening that if they trusted us with their flooring, then they would maybe trust us with other things. It’s turning out to be really good where they can shop under one roof, and they don’t have to go to 10 different places to source things.”

This process makes the remodeling or building process convenient, especially for second-home owners who don’t live in the area, Krempel said.

The store is located at 821 Summit Blvd. in Frisco. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit TheFriscoFlooringCompany.com .

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.