Best Snow Removal Service: Clear Path Snow Removal

Clear Path Snow Removal employees have a little fun shoveling snow off a deck. The business won Best Snow Removal Service in this year’s Best of Summit Contest.

William Sulicz/Courtesy photo

For many people in Summit County, winter is the best time of the year.

A snowy overnight storm means busy ski slopes the next day, fresh trails to snowshoe and virgin powder waiting to be conquered on our backcountry chutes. It’s part of what makes this community great.

But winter in the mountains can also be tough. When the blizzard hits and buckets of snow begin to engulf walkways and decks, it can seem like a chore just to bundle up and walk outside into the knee-deep heaps. On days like that, it helps to have Clear Path Snow Removal.

Community members voted the Breckenridge-based snow removal company as the Best of Summit, and it’s no surprise why.

“A typical day we have crews start before most of the county wakes up,” Clear Path owner William Sulicz said. “We’re in the freezing cold the whole time doing manual labor from sunup to sundown. You’re hauling equipment; you’re on the roads driving when most people aren’t supposed to. We work when the conditions are the worst. Anytime that you want to sit at home in front of a fire, that’s when we’re out working the hardest.”

Snow removal is an undeniable need in Summit County, and Clear Path Snow Removal handles anything the plow drivers leave behind.

Sulicz is a Wisconsin native who’s entering his eighth year in the snow-removal business. After a short stint working for another plowing company, he said he saw a niche market and decided to start his own business. Now, on a busy winter day, he has up to 30 employees clearing pathways, hot tubs, driveways and anything else the heavy machinery can’t get to. Sulicz said the business is a staple of many homeowners associations, property management companies and individual residents looking for help easing the burden of a harsh storm.

To him and his team, the support of the Summit County community is proof their efforts are bearing fruit.

“To me it shows that hard work pays off,” he said. “It’s been a long time breaking our backs, and it’s great to have a little recognition.”

Community members can reach the business by visiting its Facebook page , emailing summitclearpath@gmail.com or calling 970-485-2812.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.