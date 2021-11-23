Best Tattoo Shop: Summit Ink Tattoo

Business owner and tattoo artist Sean Oliver, who goes by the name Sean “Ozz,” works on a piece for Todd Andrews inside Summit Ink Tattoo on Feb. 3, 2018. Summit Ink Tattoo won Best Tattoo Shop in the annual Best of Summit contest.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News archives

When Sean Oliver was in the midst of opening Summit Ink Tattoo in Silverthorne, his vision was to bring Summit County more styles of artwork that lived up to his high standards.

The tattoo artist, who goes by Sean “Ozz,” has been in the business for about 28 years. When getting his start, he relied heavily on mentors who taught him how to complete high-quality work. Today, Ozz is the only tattoo artist in the shop, which he says is partly because he’s particular about the quality of work produced and partly to give clients a personal, one-on-one experience.

Before moving to the county, Ozz said he specialized in organic biomechanical tattoos, but he has since broadened his scope to other styles. The type of work is slightly different, too. Previously, Ozz said the majority of the work he completed was custom tattoos he designed for clients, but now that has switched. Half of his work is custom tattoos while the other half is reiterations of inspiration clients bring with them.

Ozz, who is originally from Houston, said he moved to Summit to get away from big-city life, though he always planned to continue his work as the owner of his own tattoo shop.

“It was originally to get away from … the crime rates in those big cities, the pollution, the noise, the busy lifestyle,” Ozz said. “I wanted to bring the family to somewhere that was safer, that was a slower pace that offered them the chance to get to know nature better.”

Because he’s the only artist in the shop, clients must make appointments. The shop is open from 2-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Prices vary depending on placement, detail and size. For some pieces, Ozz said he likes to do a consultation to ensure he and the client are on the same page.

Summit Ink Tattoo is at 285 Summit Place in Silverthorne. For more information, call the shop at 970-455-8271 or visit its Facebook page .

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.