Best-selling illustrator, Richard Cowdrey, making rounds in Summit this week

New York Times Best Selling illustrator Richard Cowdrey, shown here, will be making the rounds in Summit County this week with scheduled stops at The Next Page bookstore in Frisco, the Summit Rotary Club and local schools.

Special to the Daily

Richard Cowdrey, a New York Times best-selling illustrator, is in Summit County this week with a book-signing appearance at The Next Page Books and Nosh in Frisco scheduled for 4:30–5:30 p.m. today.

The signing at 409 Main St. will follow a sold-out special event, also at the book store. That won’t be the end of Cowdrey’s time in Summit, as the famed illustrator will also visit the Summit Rotary Club at 7 a.m. Tuesday to give the club members a chance to create their own masterpiece.

Additionally, Cowdrey will be stopping by local elementary schools to share his journey in becoming a successful artist with students, walking them through the illustration process step by step.

Cowdrey has illustrated books such as “Bad Dog, Marley,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “The Guardian’s of Ga’Hoole” and “Fiona, The Hippo,” in addition to producing artwork for the NFL, NHL, American Kennel Club, Ducks Unlimited, Focus on the Family and others.

For more about Monday’s book signing, go to bookstore’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/TheNextPageBookStoreAndTeaBar. Cowdrey’s visit is being made possible by a Rotary Club grant, the school’s PTSAs and lodging provided by Summit Luxury Estates.