Breck Film Fest seeks people to review films
March 27, 2018
Breckenridge Film Festival is looking for film reviewers for the festival coming up Sept. 20-23. The reviewing is happening now through mid-May. As requirements, prospective reviewers must have access to a computer and internet connection to watch the films online and be able to commit to eight hours of film watching.
Anyone interested in reviewing films should send an email to dianna@breckfilmfest.org describing why he or she wants to review and a short synopsis of 40-80 words of a favorite film — why they liked the film and what made it a good film. For more information, email dianna@breckfilmfest.org.
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Ranked second-best new brewery by USA TODAY, Outer Range plans ‘We Almost Won!’ party
- Listen to history: True South Park murder stories from the 1800s
- Battle of the Bands rocks Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Saturday; proceeds support Domus Pacis
- Crepes a la Cart’s second location eases pressure on one of Breckenridge’s longest, most prohibitive lines
Trending Sitewide
- High Country Crime: Cops stanch Aspen’s weekend cocaine flow
- Owners welcome renters during housing crisis
- Snow expected to hit Summit County Monday afternoon; second storm will bring more snow later this week
- Reports: January sales in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Frisco, Dillon all ahead of last year
- Treacherous mountain travel causes crashes, massive traffic as snow and spring-breakers hit roadways