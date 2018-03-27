Breck Film Fest seeks people to review films

Breckenridge Film Festival is looking for film reviewers for the festival coming up Sept. 20-23. The reviewing is happening now through mid-May. As requirements, prospective reviewers must have access to a computer and internet connection to watch the films online and be able to commit to eight hours of film watching.

Anyone interested in reviewing films should send an email to ‪dianna@breckfilmfest.org describing why he or she wants to review and a short synopsis of 40-80 words of a favorite film — why they liked the film and what made it a good film. For more information, email dianna@breckfilmfest.org.