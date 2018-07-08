Breck film festival to screen Oscar-qualifier

What: “Behind the Scenes: CO Filmmaker Ben Knight” and Oscar-nominated short documentary “The Last Honey Maker” screening

The Breckenridge Film Festival's monthly Summit Film Society continues Tuesday with "Behind the Scenes: CO Filmmaker Ben Knight."

His latest film, "The Last Honey Hunter," has qualified for a 2019 short documentary Oscar and will be screened for July's edition of the Summit Film Society at the Breckenridge Theater at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Knight, a Coloradoan, was first inspired to make documentaries as a young man working behind the projector at Mountainfilm and has gone on to become one of the festival's most celebrated filmmakers, according to a festival news release.

Residing in a schoolhouse near Howard, Knight is surrounded by women including his wife, a chicken and two cats.

He studied photography at Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina but failed everything else, including English, so he dropped out and prayed that no one would ever ask to see a resume.

Knight balances himself with a filmmaking partner, Travis Rummel, and together they have racked up 70-plus film festival awards in the last 13 years for their shorts and features, including "Denali," the documentary "DamNation" and more.

The Summit Film Society is the Breckenridge Film Festival's efforts to bring high quality, educational and independent films to Summit County through monthly screenings that are supported by The Summit Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Breckenridge Backstage Theater and Colorado Creative Industries.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $12 per person and advance purchase is recommended online at bit.ly/SFSJuly10 or by calling the Riverwalk Center Box Office at 970-547-3100. For more information visit BreckFilmFest.org.